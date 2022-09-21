TS govt sanctions Rs 2.98 cr for procuring vital equipment for Erragadda mental hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:30 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned Rs. 2.98 crore for procurement of vital diagnostic equipment including a CT scan for Government Hospital for Mental Care, Erragadda.

An amount of Rs. 2, 98, 35, 000 has been sanctioned to MD, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) for procurement of CT scan, EEG with ECT machine, Boyle’s apparatus, rTMS (Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) and other materials related to conducting psychological tests.

