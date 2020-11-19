TRS candidate for Erragadda Division files nomination

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: K Pallavi Mahender Yadav, TRS candidate from Erragadda Municipal Division, filed nomination papers along with party leaders and workers for the elections. Earlier, the party workers in the Erragadda Municipal Division went in a rally from Pallavi’s residence to Yusufguda circle office as part of the campaign.

TRS Erragadda division president D Sanjeev along with Mahender Yadav, Sampath Yadav, Raghuveer, Sai Rupesh, Sathish Goud, Srikanth Goud were among other leaders who took part in the rally.

D Sanjeev said TRS grew leaps and bounds since 2016 GHMC elections and the party stands in a commendable position ahead of the GHMC elections.

He further called upon party workers to campaign aggressively to ensure Pallavi’s win in the polls. Appealing people to assess the development taking place in the division, he said MLA Maganti Gopinath and the party workers have contributed a lot for the development of Erragadda.

