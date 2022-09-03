Owaisi writes to CM KCR, Amit Shah on Sept 17 as National Integration Day

Hyderabad: All India Majlis –e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao requesting to celebrate September 17, the day the erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Union of India, as National Integration Day.

“This date marks the end of indirect colonial and feudal rule for the people of these territories. This day must be a celebration of the struggles of people of erstwhile Hyderabad against both British colonialism as well as the feudal autocratic rule of Nizam,” Owaisi said in the letter, which assumes significance in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre planning to officially celebrate September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Citing examples of Muslim freedom fighters like Maulvi Alauddin and Turrebaz Khan in the War of Independence in 1857 and martyred journalist Shoebullah Khan, Owaisi said such celebrations must be recognition that the people of these lands had long struggle against (indirect) British rule. He recalled that Alauddin and Shoebullah Khan had waged a war against the British as well as Nizam soldiers. The journalist was assassinated for advocating Hyderabad’s integration into the Union of India.

Owaisi also mentioned that the common Hindus and Muslims of erstwhile Hyderabad State were advocates of a united India under a democratic, secular and republican government and this was reflected in the Sunderlal Committee report.

“The committee was appointed by the Government of India to report on the situation after the merger of Hyderabad. The Committee also found that mass violence was committed against common Muslims living in these territories,” he said.

The AIMIM president demanded a befitting celebration be organized at the Women’s College at Koti which was the British Residency.

Interacting with reporters at the party headquarters, Darussalam, here on Saturday, Owaisi said his party wanted the younger generations to know how certain individuals had played a significant role in the struggle against the British and added that on September 16, a rally would be taken out from Mir Alam Eidgah to Teegalkunta where a public meeting would be held.