TS High Court allows State govt to amend employment order

It also directed the Central government to process such an amendment and issue necessary proceedings

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed an order allowing the State government to amend the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres & Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2018. It also directed the Central government to process such an amendment and issue necessary proceedings.

Earlier the court issued stay on the 2018 order when the State attempted to integrate services of teachers of State government and local bodies. The Advocate General informed that two new districts had been carved out — Mulugu and Narayanpet. He also informed that Vikarabad district was required to be moved to a different zone. The State government requested the Centre to amend the Presidential Order.

The AG informed that a letter in January last was addressed by the Central government to the Chief Secretary, Telangana, stating that the proposed amendment cannot be processed since the matter was sub-judice before the Telangana HC. The Centre suggested the State government to seek clarification from the court. Senior counsel, L Ravichander, representing the Teachers Association and others, informed the court that the petitioners did not have any objection for the said clarification. The court then passed the said clarification and allowed the amendment with respect to Mulugu and Narayanput and also with respect to change of Vikarabad district zone.

Status of footpaths

The same panel voiced its displeasure over the encroachment of footpaths. Mamidala Thirumala Rao had filed a public interest litigation challenging the inaction of the authorities in checking encroachments. The panel directed the authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey on the status of footpaths. It also directed the authorities to submit a report zone-wise. It was brought to the notice of the court that a policy was brought in by the state for street vendors earmarking separate spaces for them. But the scheme was not implemented in spirit. The panel stressed that the State government was required to rebuild all the lost footpaths as per the prescribed norms.

Bail to Raja Singh

Justice G Sridevi granted relief to BJP MLA Raja Singh suspending the 1-year imprisonment till the disposal of the appeal. The Hyderabad Trial Court had in January declared him guilty of assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal intimidation. The case pertains to Raja Singh’s alleged foul behaviour against police during the Beef Festival held by students of Osmania University in December 2015.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .