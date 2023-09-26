TS ICET 2023: 25,733 MBA, MCA seats allotted

Out of 27,803 seats in MBA and MCA courses, 2,070 seats were vacant after allotment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: A total of 25,733 MBA and MCA seats were allotted in the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 final phase seat allotment released on Tuesday.

Out of 27,803 seats in MBA and MCA courses, 2,070 seats were vacant after allotment. Candidates who received provisional seat allotment order must self-report online and pay the fee on the website https://tsicet.nic.in/, and report at the allotted college on or before September 30.

