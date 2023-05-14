TS’ Prraneeth becomes Grandmaster

Telangana chess player Prraneeth Vuppala has become India’s 82nd Grandmaster after he achieved the required rating points.

Hyderabad: Telangana chess player Prraneeth Vuppala has become India’s 82nd Grandmaster after he achieved the required 2500 FIDE rating points during the Baku Open tournament, on Saturday.

The State chess player had already achieved three GM norms earlier. He defeated GM Hans Niemann of USA in the penultimate round of Baku Open that helped him cross the required FIDE rating points.

He is the sixth Grandmaster from the Telangana State. The 15-year-old Prraneeth earned his first GM norm in March 2022, and achieved the International Master title. Four months later in July 2022, he earned his second GM norm at Biel MTO. He achieved his third and final GM norm at the 2nd Chessable Sunway Formentera Open recently.