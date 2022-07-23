Telangana’s Vuppala Prraneeth achieves second GM norm

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:01 AM, Sat - 23 July 22

Vuppala Prraneeth.

Hyderabad: Telangana chess player Vuppala Prraneeth achieved his second GM norm after an impressive performance at the ongoing tournament Biel International Chess Festival, in Switzerland.

The 15-year-old Telangana lad finished with six points from nine rounds and accumulated 21 Elo rating points to take his rating to 2457. He recorded a stunning victory over Russian Super Grandmaster Alekseenko Kirill and drew with China’s Yu Yangui. He also recorded two more draws against grandmasters.

Prraneeth achieved his first GM norm in March during a tournament in Hungary, Budapest where he also got his third IM norm.