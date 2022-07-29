TS registers highest electricity peak demand of 12,317 MW in monsoon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: The highest electricity peak demand of 12,317 MW in monsoon was registered on Friday. For the first time after the formation of Telangana, the highest peak demand was recorded in monsoon.

Usually, March and October record highest electricity consumption but this time, 12,317 MW peak demand was registered on Friday for the first time.

Power department officials said the demand for electricity has increased due to increase in industries in the districts along with rise in cultivable areas in the State. The power distribution companies were ready to meet the increasing demand of power from all sectors, officials said.

The highest electricity peak demand of 12,317 MW was registered at 9.58 am in the State as against 11,329 MW recorded on the same day last year at 8.01 am.

Of the 12,317 MW, 8,156 MW was recorded at 10.05 am under the jurisdiction of Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) while 3,920 MW was registered at 9.33 am under the limits of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL), officials added.