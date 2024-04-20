Techie arrested for duping people in Hyderabad

The arrested person Ganta Sreedhar (40), software professional is a resident of Kondapur and native of Tirupathi in A.P.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 06:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a software engineer who allegedly duped people on the pretext of providing gold at a price lower than the prevailing market price.

The arrested person Ganta Sreedhar (40), software professional who is a resident of Kondapur and native of Tirupathi in A.P, established a company and started spreading the word across that he is selling gold a price lower than market rate.

“Believing him several people gave Sreedhar money and the latter duped them,” said ACP Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad, B Soma Narayana Singh.