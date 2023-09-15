| Ts Tet Results To Be Declared On September 27

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 conducted on Friday will be declared on September 27. The test was held smoothly across the State.

A total of 84.12 per cent out of 2,69,557 registered candidates appeared for the paper – I, conducted for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for classes I to V.

Similarly, 2,08,498 candidates registered and 1,89,963 took the paper – II, which was held for teacher aspirants of classes VI to VIII.