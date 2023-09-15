TS to provide health services to the nation: Gangula Kamalakar

The Minister made these comments while addressing MBBS students after the inauguration of Karimnagar medical college through virtual mode by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:54 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Telangana has reached a position to provide health services to the country. Inauguration of nine medical colleges on a single day on Friday was a great day in the medical and health history of the state.

Earlier, Telangana students used to approach China, Ukraine, Philippines and other countries to pursue medicine. However, the situation has changed after the formation of a separate Telangana state.

Earlier, only five medical colleges were there in the state. Now, every district has a medical college. Moreover, a number of MBBS, PG and super specialty seats have also been enhanced to 4,490 from 2,850 because of initiatives taken by the state government.

State government has taken initiative to establish a medical college in every district, he said. Stating that nine colleges were inaugurated on Friday, he informed that eight more colleges would be opened next year.

Besides doctors, the role of nurses, lab technicians and medical staff was also more important to strengthen the health sector, he opined.

Asking the students to work hard, he advised them to bring the problems if any to the notice of officials and state government was ready to provide all facilities.

Earlier, the minister flagged off a rally that took out from Rekurthy to the government medical college to mark the inauguration of the college. Medical, junior college students, NCC cadets, Army, and self help group members participated in the rally.

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLAs Rasamai Balkishan, Sunke Ravishankar, and V Sathish Kumar, Collector Dr B Gopi, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and others participated in the programme.