Don’t hold extra classes for more than three hours per day: TSBIE tells pvt junior colleges

TSBIE releases guidelines for private and corporate junior colleges to curb suicides among intermediate students and reduce academic stress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: In a move to curb suicides among intermediate students and reduce academic stress, the private and corporate junior colleges have been directed by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) not to hold extra classes for more than three hours per day.

The managements of private and corporate junior colleges have been instructed by TSBIE to ensure students in hostels get at least eight hours of sleep, have 90 minutes in the morning for their breakfast and getting ready for the school and 45 minutes each for lunch and dinner daily. An hour for recreational activities has been allocated for students who are residing in the hostels attached to corporate junior colleges.

On Thursday, the TSBIE released these guidelines, which were based on recommendations from a committee that was constituted to formulate guidelines on academic and other issues of corporate junior colleges following the recent death of a student, N Sathwik in Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narisingi.

All colleges have been instructed to appoint a senior faculty member as the student counsellor. In case of any student withdrawing from the college due to inability to cope up, ill health or any other personal grounds, the managements have been directed to return the fees paid by students after deducting the college fee of the student within seven days.

Apart from making a minimum of 75 per cent attendance compulsory for students, the colleges have been instructed to constitute anti-ragging committees. Medical check-ups twice a year have been made compulsory for every student in all junior colleges.

