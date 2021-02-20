TSCAB tops country in use of IT and HR practices, says MD

TSCAB has set a business target of Rs 15,000 cr for 2021-22 FY and had so far done business of Rs 11,300 cr, informed MD, Dr N Muralidhar

By | Published: 6:35 pm 6:37 pm

Karimnagar: The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) is making rapid strides and is top in the country in utilisation of the IT, good governance and HR practices, the bank’s managing director Dr N Muralidhar said on Saturday.

The TSCAB has set a business target of Rs 15,000 crore for 2021-22 financial year, he said, adding that that they had so far done business of Rs 11,300 crore, and by March, was expected to touch Rs 12,000 crore. In 2019-20, the bank’s turnover was Rs 10,800 crore.

The TSCAB, he said, was the only cooperative bank in the country to utilise cyber security operations centre (C-SOC) 24×7 on par with any nationalised bank. “We are planning to provide internet banking facilities for our customers and have applied for it with RBI,” he said.

TSCAB is the only bank in the country with the lowest-performing NPA (non-performing assets) of only 0.17 per cent and a good recovery rate of 98 per cent.

Dr Muralidhar was in Karimnagar town on Saturday to participate in the day-long state-level review meeting with all the Chief Executive Officers of various DCCBs, general managers and other TSCAB officials at the Karimnagar DCCB office along with TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao.

He said that the TSCAB and all the DCCBs were functioning successfully and making profits complying with the statutory norms of the Reserve Bank of India except for the Khammam DCCB.

Since the formation of TSCAB in April 2015, they were doing well and there was a tremendous increase in the performance on all the parameters. The TSCAB had won the best performer award at the national level twice and the Karimnagar DCCB had won thrice as the best performing DCCB in the country. “Our success formula and strong areas are the use of technology, good governance and HR”, he stated.

Following the successful computerisation of all PACS in the state, the NABARD had decided to aid TSCAB to convert all the PACS into multiservice centres in the coming three years period and provide loans at only four per cent interest rate. So far, around 200 societies have come forward for taking up 366 types of activities amounting to Rs 153 crore.

The TSCAB is supporting DCCBs as friend, philosopher and guide and providing all kinds of training and recruitment processes, he said and added that they had recruited around 1,900 staff in the cooperative sector including 266 in TSCAB and 1,571 in DCCBs in a transparent manner through Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

He said that they were planning for a uniform HR policy in all the DCCBs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .