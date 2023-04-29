TSCHE, State Universities to launch skill development courses

Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Photo: TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri addressing the workshop

Hyderabad: Second and final year degree students can opt for domain specific skill development courses as part of electives from the next academic year.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and State Universities are working on launching skill development courses of the Sector Skill Councils, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, that will aid students in bagging paid internship during the coursework and guaranteed job after course completion.

Students wanting to pursue a degree can opt for skill development courses like BBA Retail Management or Logistics or BSc in Healthcare, BSc Apparel and Garment Making, BA Creative Writing or Entertainment in the first year itself, while second and third year students will be offered these courses as electives.

While there are 160 credits in the degree course, second and third students can transfer the credits earned by completing Sector Skill Councils courses to the regular degree and they will be allowed to drop other subjects in the regular course. These courses will be offered as the certificate and diploma programmes as well.

Ten skill development courses out of 13 of the Sector Skill Councils have already been identified, which will be introduced from the next academic year.

In this regard, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in collaboration with the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies organized a workshop in which representatives of eight Sector Skill Councils on Friday made presentations about their industry prospects and courses on offer, apprenticeship and employment potential.

The Vice Chancellors of conventional universities will meet on May 1 for a detailed discussion on introduction courses from the next academic year in select government and private degree colleges.

Education department Secretary V Karuna, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, Former Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India, Subba Rao, former Education Secretary, Government of India, R Subramanyam, Vice Chancellors – Prof. D Ravinder, Prof. S Mallesh, Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy, and Prof. M Vijjulatha among others took part in the workshop.