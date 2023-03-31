TS EAMCET 2023: TSCHE re-schedules engineering stream test dates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday has re-scheduled the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 engineering stream test dates, which will now be held on May 12, 13 and 14. Earlier, the test was to be held on May 7, 8 and 9.

The Council has rescheduled the test dates as the National Testing Agency has scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG on May 7 besides Telangana State Public Service Commission has proposed to conduct certain exams on May 7, 8 and 9.

However, there is no change in the examination dates of the AM stream and it will be conducted on May 10 and 11.