TSCOST’s SC/ST cell building works going on at brisk pace in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hanamkonda: The construction work of the office of the SC/ST Cell at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) here are is going at a brisk pace, thanks to the efforts of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which is the executive agency for the construction work.

The Department of Science and Technology is offering financial assistance for the project “Establishment of SC/ST Cell in State Science and Technology Council of Telangana State” under the supervision of the Telangana State Council of Science & Technology (TSCOST). It has sanctioned the project at a total cost of Rs 8.08 crore for a period of three years. The aim of the project is to promote adaptation of appropriate and relevant technologies for socioeconomic development of the target population.

The DST has already released Rs 1.65 crore for purchase of equipment for project implementation under the head “Creation of Capital Assets”. “As a part of this project awareness and capacity building among the entire target group of SC and ST Population on Science & Technology and its applications in various sectors for leading a better life, awareness on education, health, hygiene, sanitation, opportunities available for increasing farm production, productivity improvement, drudgery removal, environment protection, etc., and skill development among SC& ST artisans in several crafts, trades such as Metal Casting/ Leather Crafts / Forest Produce related trainings/ Wood / Bamboo Crafts training/ Processing of forest produce etc., and also among educated youth on different skills,” said a senior official.

The proposal for the project was submitted to the DST by Marupaka Nagesh, Member Secretary, TSCOST. Survey of State with regard to identifying S&T needs of SC & ST with cluster approach in eight clusters to be covered through CESS & TISS, and mapping of data and resources on a spatial domain — cloud based GIS applications and App for survey to generate Database through JNAFAU, Hyderabad. Speaking to Telangana Today, KUDA officials said that they were executing the construction and added that 50 percent of the works had been completed.