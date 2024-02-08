Hyderabad: TSDCA raids quack, seizes Rs 40,000 worth unauthorized medicines

The DCA officers have collected the samples for analysis and further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 03:39 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors at TS Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) raided the premises of an unlicensed medical practitioner (quack) T. Purushotham, who was practicing medicine without qualification at Mourya Clinic at Subhashnagar, IDA Jeedimetla, Quthbullapur Mandal, by claiming that he was a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) and detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantity of medicines for sale.

During the course of the raids, which were carried out on Wednesday, the DCA officials seized 30 varieties of medicines including higher generation antibiotics, anti-fungal drugs, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-diabetics, analgesics etc. of total worth Rs. 40,000. The DCA officials detected several higher generation ‘antibiotics’ at the clinic during the raid.

In another seizure, the DCA officers raided the premises of a quack Adil Mohammed who was operating a clinic at Fatima Nagar, Vattepally in Hyderabad and detected unauthorized stocking of huge quantity of medicines for sale. The DCA officials seized 15 varieties of drugs of total worth Rs. 6,000 during the raid.

The DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy has warned of strict action on wholesale dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who in-turn stock and sell drugs without drug license. “Wholesale dealers are also punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act and stringent action will be taken against them. They should mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them,” the DG said.