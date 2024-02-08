Temperatures soar in Hyderabad, but winter not over yet

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: As winter takes a backseat, residents of Hyderabad find themselves sweltering under unseasonably high temperatures, reminiscent of summer. Despite the discomfort, relief might be in sight, albeit temporarily, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated rainfall over the weekend in certain districts of Telangana.

The IMD’s predictions suggest that while winter might not be entirely over for the city, some respite from the scorching heat is on the horizon. Hyderabad, though not slated for rain, is expected to experience a slight drop in temperatures starting Saturday, providing a brief reprieve. Night temperatures are also likely to decrease.

Thursday saw Hyderabad grappling with sweltering conditions, with the average maximum temperature settling at 36.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury refused to relent even during the night, with the minimum temperature recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius. Almost all localities experienced daytime temperatures surpassing the 35-degree mark.

Particular areas within the city bore the brunt of the intense heat, with Bahadurpura and Rajendranagar recording 38.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Kapra and Begumpet weren’t far behind, registering temperatures of 38.4 degrees Celsius. Moosapet, Secunderabad, and Karwan also experienced intense heat, with temperatures hovering around the 38-degree Celsius mark.