Hyderabad: TSIIC, WWF join hands for redevelopment of Biodiversity Park

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

A MoU has been signed between TSIIC and WWF for the endeavour which will give a brand new look to this 15 acre lung space and turn the park into a one-stop destination for nature lovers.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has joined hands with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for redevelopment of the Biodiversity Park in the bustling IT corridor at Gachibowli.

As per the redevelopment plan, the park will have 11 zones to maintain various plant and bird life. Separate zones will be carved for the medicinal garden, kitchen garden, wetland trees, deciduous trees, flower garden, butterflies and bee garden. The park will also offer recreational facilities for all age groups.

An aviary, sacred grove, bamboo grove, maze garden, water body, an amphitheatre, kids play area and information centre are some of the facilities that will come up at the park that is located on the Mumbai old highway at Gachibowli. Some other features planned for the redesigned facility include a driveway, flag post, plaza, pathway, seating plaza and a central plaza.

Apart from a herbal garden, with a focus on flourishing of flora and fauna, there will a Butterflies & Bee garden.

The TSIIC has plans to make the butterfly conservatory of the Biodiversity Park an ecotourism destination for visitors and nature lovers. Meanwhile, the nature reserve zone will be a quiet zone where only limited people will be allowed to spend time amid sprawling grasslands.

The purpose of the redevelopment of this park is to address the locally significant biodiversity challenges faced by the city, said TSIIC.

