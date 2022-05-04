Telangana Library Association to donate books worth Rs 5,000 to each identified rural library

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Library Association (TSLA) has decided to support the libraries which are run by the youth or individuals to benefit people. With the State government’s job recruitment, the association decided to donate books worth Rs 5,000 to each identified rural library.

In addition to the books selected by the libraries, the association collected new books from authors for distribution.

“Till now we identified 20 rural libraries to donate these books,” said TSLA in a press release. The distribution program is scheduled on May 15.

