Telangana: Hall tickets for SCT PCs available on TSLPRB website

Candidates who applied for both the posts will be allotted in the same exam centre in and around Hyderabad only, the Board said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:59 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: Candidates who are eligible to appear for the final written examinations for recruitment to posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent, and SCT PCs (IT & CO) can download their hall tickets from 8 am on April 24 till 12 midnight on April 28. Hall tickets will be made available on the website https://www.tslprb.in.

The police job aspirants who have issues with regards to downloading their hall ticket can send e-mail to support@tslprb.in or contact on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will hold final written exams for posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent from 10 am to 1 pm in erstwhile 10 district headquarters and for the posts of SCT PCs (IT&CO) from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm in and around Hyderabad on April 30.

