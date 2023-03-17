TSLPRB reschedules driving tests for recruitment posts of SCT Police Constable

Earlier, the tests were scheduled for March 17 and 18.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:58 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday rescheduled the driving tests for recruitment posts of SCT Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in PTO and Driver Operator in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services department and they will now be held on March 23 and 24. Earlier, the tests were scheduled for March 17 and 18.

The Board rescheduled the tests owing to heavy rain on March 16 and continuing heavy rain forecast for the next two days.

Candidates who were issued admit cards for the driving tests on March 17 and 18 would be administered the tests on March 23 and 24 respectively, the Board said, adding that there was no need to download any new admit card in this regard.