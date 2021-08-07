TSPCAA to receive appeals from August 9

Telangana State Pollution Control Appellate Authority will receive appeals and applications from Monday and the virtual hearings will be held from August 17

Hyderabad: The office of Telangana State Pollution Control Appellate Authority (TSPCAA) will start functioning from August 9 from 10.30 am to 5 pm at TSPCB, Zonal Office, Begumpet, till a permanent office is established. It will receive appeals and applications from Monday and the virtual hearings will be held from August 17.

These decisions were taken during a virtual meeting convened by TSPCAA chairman Justice B Prakash Rao with members of TSPCAA and standing counsels of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

The meeting was held with a view to have preliminary interaction with Board officials and standing counsels on Pollution Control Acts and pending appeals. The Board officials briefed about the various Acts and their implementation, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

The TSPCAA office can be reached through e-mail [email protected] or call on 040-23402495.

