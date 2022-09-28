| Tspsc Adds Four More Vacancies To Notification Of Ae Posts

TSPSC adds four more vacancies to notification of AE posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday included four vacancies of Drilling Supervisor in the Ground Water department.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday included four vacancies of Drilling Supervisor in the Ground Water department to the notification for recruitment to 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments.

For category wise details, candidates can visit the Commission website www.tspsc.gov.in and note that other conditions in the notification would remain unchanged, the TSPSC said.

