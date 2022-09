TSPSC notifies 833 Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer posts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:13 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday issued a notification for recruitment to 833 posts of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical Officer vacancies in various engineering services.

A detailed notification will be made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ on September 23, while the applications can be submitted from September 28 to October 21.