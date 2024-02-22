TSPSC declares results for recruitment to principal, school assistant posts

The exam results for principals and school assistants – Hindi in School Education department were earlier withheld due to court cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday declared results for recruitment examinations to posts of principals in various residential educational institutions societies and school assistants – Hindi in School Education department. These results were earlier withheld due to court cases.

With the High Court dismissing 19 writ petitions on the recruitment and one candidate giving relinquishment within prescribed time, a provisional selection list comprising nine candidates was released for posts of principal on the Commission’s website https://tspsc.gov.in/, the TSPSC said.

Similarly, for two vacancies that were earlier withheld due to court cases, two candidates were provisionally selected after disposal of petitions in the court. The selection list has been made available on the TSPSC website.