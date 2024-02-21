TSPSC: General ranking list for recruitment to various posts in MAUD dept released

The general ranking list comprising 12,186 candidates has been made available on the TSPSC’s website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 08:56 PM

Hyderabad: The general ranking list (GRL) for recruitment examination held for the posts of accounts officer (ULB), junior accounts officer (ULB) and senior accountant (ULB) in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department was released on Wednesday.

The GRL comprising 12,186 candidates has been made available on the TSPSC’s website https://tspsc.gov.in/. Candidates who have been rejected were not included in the list, the TSPSC said.

The list was prepared based on the merit secured by candidates in the computer-based recruitment test held on August 8, 2023, and as per the existing rules and procedures framed and followed by the Commission, it said. A list of shortlisted candidates for verification of certificates would be announced later.