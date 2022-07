TSPSC notifies 24 Food Safety Officer posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday issued a notification for general recruitment to 24 vacancies of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration.

Interested and qualified candidates can apply through the proforma which will be available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. The applications can be submitted from July 29 to August 26.