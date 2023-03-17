TSPSC Paper leak case: SIT gets six day custody of suspects

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team is collecting all circumstantial and scientific evidence to build a foolproof case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case got six days police custody of the nine suspects.

The SIT officials had earlier filed a petition in a local court seeking one week custody of the suspects as they have to be questioned further in the case and more details need to be extracted. The court which heard arguments on both sides on Friday, issued order allowed their custody starting from Saturday.

Meanwhile, SIT is collecting all circumstantial and scientific evidence to build a foolproof case. It is learnt that officials found photos of several prominent political leaders in the mobile phone of A.Rajasekhar Reddy, one of the suspects.

“We are not leaving any evidence and collecting everything. Regarding the photos of political leaders and political links in the case, it will be known only during further investigation,” said a SIT official.

Officials said that the prime suspect Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy had stolen the password and ID of the section officer and copied the question papers from a computer that was located in the confidential section on February 27. It was subsequently shared with Renuka and others the next day.

Also Read TSPSC cancels three recruitment exams including Group-I preliminary test