TSPSC question paper leak case: 17 persons gained access to 15 question papers fraudulently, finds SIT

The SIT of the Hyderabad police has now prepared an extensive report which it is likely to submit before Telangana High Court on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Hyderabad police probing the TSPSC exam question paper leak case found that 17 persons had allegedly gained access to 15 question papers fraudulently.

In all the cases the SIT found the prime suspect Praveen Kumar and his trusted aide Rajasekhar Reddy had played a key role. Several persons including a few others working with the TSPSC were arrested by the police in connection with the question paper leak scam.

The SIT has now prepared an extensive report which it is likely to submit before High Court on Tuesday.

The Telangana High Court following a petition filed by the NSUI last month gave three week time to the SIT to submit its report on the TSPSC question paper leak scam.

The SIT had also recorded the statements of TSPSC chairman, B Janardhan Reddy, secretary Anita Ramachandran, board member Linga Reddy apart from several other persons.

