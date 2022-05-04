TSPSC receives 19,890 applications for Group-I recruitment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: A total of 19,890 candidates have applied for the Group-I notification till the last count on Wednesday.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had notified 503 Group-I posts and the last date to apply is May 31. Before applying for the notification, candidates must first register or edit One Time Registration (OTR) of the Commission.

As many as 1,67,090 candidates edited their OTR form as per Presidential Order 2018 and TSPSC has received 76,209 new OTRs till the last count on Wednesday.

