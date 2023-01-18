TSPSC releases detailed question paper pattern of Group-I Main exam

The Group-I Main examination is scheduled to be held in June.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:51 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released a detailed question paper pattern for the Group-I Main examination (descriptive type) on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The pattern for the Main exam, recommended by an expert committee was approved by the Commission during a special meeting held here on Wednesday. The Group-I Main examination is scheduled to be held in June.

Earlier, the Commission shortlisted 25,050 candidates i.e., 1:50 ratio for the Main examination on the basis of the preliminary test conducted on October 16. The TSPSC had notified 503 vacancies under Group-I services.