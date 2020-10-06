TSPSC releases Group-IV results

The results were scheduled to be released in March this year, but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday announced results for 1,595 vacancies which were notified under the Group-IV services recruitment. With this announcement, the TSPSC has completed recruitment to 30,723 various posts.

The Commission has notified a total of 1,098 Junior Assistant posts under the Group-IV services of which 1,090 posts have been filled up and eight vacancies remained unfilled due to non-availability of eligible candidates and results for four vacancies were withheld due to court cases. Likewise, for 450 Typists posts notified, 425 were recruited, while 25 posts could not be filled due to non-availability of eligible candidates, and recruitment to one post was withheld due to court case.

Similarly, out of 44 Steno (English) posts notified, 39 were filled up and five remained vacant due to non-availability of eligible candidates. And three Steno (Telugu) posts could not be filled as there were no eligible candidates.

TSPSC Chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani and members of the Commission held a meeting on Tuesday and approved the results of the Group-IV services recruitment. The results were scheduled to be released in March this year, but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The selection process of Group-IV recruitment is of a complex nature as 48 categories of reservation/roster have to be verified for 179 options for each candidate with reference to merit, post preference, district preference, department, division, sub-division, qualification and availability of vacancies in that category along with implementation of the rule of reservation, the Commission said.

The TSPSC had released notifications for 1,595 various vacancies under Group-IV services on June 2, 2018. Likewise, 124 vacancies of Bill Collectors under the GHMC, 76 vacancies in the Telangana State Beverages Corporation and 72 vacancies under the TSRTC were also notified by the TSPSC in 2018.

For all the four notifications wherein 1,867 vacancies were notified, a common examination was conducted in 2018 for which a total of 3,12,397 candidates appeared. The results for various posts notified under the Telangana State Beverages Corporation were declared on March 21, 2020, results for Bill Collectors posts in the GHMC were announced on December 17, 2019, while results for various posts in the TSRTC were released on January 21, 2020.

