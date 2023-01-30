| Tspsc Releases Provisional List Of Candidates For Posts At Fcri Mulugu

TSPSC releases provisional list of candidates for posts at FCRI-Mulugu

Candidates may visit the website for detailed day wise/ subject wise schedule for interviews

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday informed that the list of provisionally selected candidates for oral test (interview) from February 6 to February 8, for the post of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in Forest College and Research Institute, Mulugu is available in Commission’s website (www.tspsc.gov.in).

