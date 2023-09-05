TSPSC reschedules written examination to posts of physical director

TSPSC instructed candidates to download their hall tickets from its website one week before the examination date

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday rescheduled the written recruitment examination to the posts of physical director in intermediate and technical education departments, which will now be conducted on November 14 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on September 11. The TSPSC instructed candidates to download their hall tickets from its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week before the examination date.

