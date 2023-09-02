TSPSC to hold government polytechnic lecturer recruitment exam from September 4-8

The recruitment exam to the posts of physical director under the control of Commissioners of Technical and Intermediate Education is scheduled for September 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be conducting the recruitment examination for lecturer posts in the government polytechnics from September 4 to 8.

Similarly, the recruitment exam in subjects concerned for the junior lecturer posts under the control of Commissioner of Intermediate Education will be held from September 12 to 29.

The TSPSC said the general studies and general abilities paper will be common for all the posts.