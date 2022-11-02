TSPSC to conduct recruitment test for Food Safety Officer on Nov 7

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the Computer-Based Recruitment Test for posts of Food Safety Officer on November 7 at 56 centres in 16 districts in the State.

The TSPSC had notified 24 vacancies of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration.

A total of 16,381 candidates applied for recruitment notification and 9,559 downloaded hall tickets till the last count on Wednesday. Candidates have been advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest and go through the instructions carefully.

If a candidate’s photo is not clear on the hall ticket, such candidates should carry a declaration form along with two passport size photographs duly attested by a gazetted officer and hand them over to the chief superintendent at the centre. Along with the hall ticket, candidates have to carry at least one original valid identification card, for example: Passport, PAN card, Voter Id, Aadhaar Card, Government Employer ID and Driving License.

The paper-I (general studies and general abilities) will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while paper-II (degree level subject concerned) is from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. To enable completion of pre-exam process including capturing photo and biometric thumb impression, candidates will be allowed into the centre from 8.30 am to 9.15 am for morning session and 1.15 pm to 1.45 pm for afternoon session.