TSPSC releases Group-I prelims key

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday released the preliminary key for Group-I preliminary test and hosted the digital scanned copies of OMR answer sheets of 2,85,916 candidates who attended the test on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

Objections on the preliminary key of the master question paper, if any, can be submitted online through the link provided on the website from October 31 till 5 pm on November 4. Objections received beyond the deadline would not be considered, the TSPSC said. Objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Commission instructed candidates to attach copies of the proof from resources quoted and websites mentioned as references in the PDF format in the link provided. The digital scanned copies of OMR answer sheets will be available for download on the website till 5 pm on November 29.

Earlier, the TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioners and 40 Assistant Audit Officers among others.