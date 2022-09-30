TSPSC to conduct recruitment test for Food Safety Officer posts on Nov 7

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:40 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct examination for recruitment to Food Safety Officer vacancies in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration on November 7.

Candidates who applied for the recruitment notification can download their hall ticket from the TSPSC’s website www.tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date, the TSPSC said on Friday. Earlier, the Commission had notified 24 vacancies of Food Safety Officer.