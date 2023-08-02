TSRTC announces bus service between Gajularamaram to Waverock

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: For the convenience of the IT employees and others working in the offices at Hitec City, Gachibowli, Financial district and surrounding places, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had announced operating one bus trip every day between Gajularamaram to Waverock starting August 3.

TSRTC Greater Hyderabad (GH) zone officials said the bus will start in the morning around 8.40 am from Gajularamaram to Waverock and in the evening around 6.10 pm from Waverock to Gajularamaram via Mahadevpuram, NTR Garden, Yellammabanda, KPHB, JNTU, Hitec City, Raheja, Mindspace, Bio Diversity, Gachibowli ‘X’ roads and Wipro junction.

RTC officials requested citizens, particularly IT employees to make use of the bus service and reach their offices safely.