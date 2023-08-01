KTR asks BRS cadre to take Govt initiatives to the people

He stressed the importance of party cadre engaging with the public on a personal level and through the media to raise awareness about the State government's initiatives.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao called upon the party ranks to effectively communicate to the public the pro-people decisions taken by the Telangana government during the recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday.

He emphasised the need for the party cadre to connect with the people both personally and through the media to raise awareness about the State government’s efforts.

In a teleconference with party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party general secretaries and district party presidents on Tuesday, Rama Rao stated that the State government’s move to recognise 21,000 Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) as government employees showcased the humane approach of the administration.

The latest decision to merge the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the State government and inclusion of all RTC employees as government employees, also was taken in this direction.

In view of these decisions, the BRS working president asked the party leaders to organise celebrations in front of all bus depots across the State in association with RTC workers. He also suggested that they hold special meetings with the families of VRAs and RTC workers in various constituencies.

Addressing the issue of orphans in the State, Rama Rao commended the government’s compassionate approach in bringing all orphans under one policy, placing full responsibility on the State government for their well-being.

Speaking about developmental projects, Rama Rao highlighted the decision to expand the existing Hyderabad Metro Rail in the State Capital to a remarkable 415 km. He called on the party leaders to organise large-scale celebrations in their respective constituencies where the Metro Rail would be available after expansion.

The Minister emphasised that this move would strengthen the public transport system in Hyderabad and foster positive outcomes for the city’s expansion. He further stressed that the development of areas surrounding Hyderabad would also accelerate once the Metro expansion was completed.

The BRS working president also appreciated the State government’s decision to immediately release Rs.500 crore as aid to support people who were affected by the recent heavy rains across the State. He expressed confidence that this aid would prove beneficial to the needy.