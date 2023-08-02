TSRTC merger with govt is a historical decision: Indrakaran Reddy

Indrakaran Reddy said CM KCR had made a historical decision by merging the TSRTC with the government, benefitting over 43,000 laborers of the public transit system.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in performing Ksheerabhisekam to a flex poster of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Nirmal on Wednesday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made a historical decision by merging the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation with the government, benefitting over 43,000 laborers of the public transit system. He took part in a ‘ksheerabhisekam’ performed to a flex poster of the Chief Minister here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the Chief Minister showed humanity by recognising thousands of labourers as employees by merging the corporation with the government.

Earlier, the labourers erupted into celebrations at the bus depot of Nirmal. They burst crackers and distributed sweets among themselves to mark the merger. They danced to drum beats and raised slogans hailing the Chief Minister for making the move. Similar celebrations were witnessed at depots in Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad and Bhainsa towns.