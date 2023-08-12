Track your TSRTC bus services live by using “TSRTC Gamyam App”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:21 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: In pursuit of making the bus journey easy, the TSRTC has launched “TSRTC Gamyam” Bus Tracking App on Saturday.

This bus tracking app will help passengers to know the arrival and departure of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby States to where TSRTC services are available, so that the passengers can plan their travel to avoid unwanted waiting at the bus stops/stations.

After launching the app at an event held here, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the app provides real-time tracking of Pushpak AC Airport buses and all Express and above special type bus services of TSRTC with information of ETA (Expected time of Arrival) at boarding stage and selected destination to plan your travel schedule in advance.

“It also tracks the reservation buses based on Service No. provided in reservation ticket. It has updated information of schedules and bus routes,” he added.

TSRTC officials said the app improves the experience of travelling in buses by providing accurate information on bus arrival at the bus stop nearest to home, office, shopping, functions or any other location. It provides better coordination for travel plan by connecting you to airport or railway stations in the search.

Major App Features:

1. Provides tracking of buses both in Hyderabad City and District services separately.

2. Provides Expected time of Arrival (ETA) for origin and destination points.

3. Search for bus services from and to places/stages for special type services like Garuda plus, Rajadhani, Super Luxury, Deluxe & Express buses in district.

4. Search for Bus services between from and to places/stages for special type services like Pushpak (Airport services), Metro Luxury, Metro Deluxe & Metro Express buses in Hyderabad City.

5. Search for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad Electric buses (Pushpak) which run 24/7 for the convenience of passengers.

6. Search by bus number to track a particular service being travelled family/friends to pick up them in time.

7. Search by route name/number, when one wants to see all the active trips on the route.

8. View your current location and nearest bus stop in the App and plan trip.

9. View the current active trips which are arriving to selected bus stop with ETA and also live location of bus in the map.

10. Use Emergency services from TSRTC like women helpline, report breakdowns and accidents, if any.

