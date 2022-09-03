Rebate in fares of Hyd-Vijayawada, Hyd-Bengaluru bus services

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:20 AM, Sat - 3 September 22

(Source: TSRTC) TSRTC has announced a rebate of 10 per cent in the fares of Garuda and Rajadhani bus services between Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Bengaluru till the month-end.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a rebate of 10 per cent in the fares of Garuda and Rajadhani bus services between Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Bengaluru till the month-end.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, a rebate of 10 per cent on Garuda Plus and Rajadhani services between Hyderabad-Vijayawada will be offered on all days except on Fridays and Sundays.

Similarly, the rebate will be offered on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Garuda services except on the service from Bengaluru to Hyderabad on Fridays and the service from Hyderabad to Bengaluru on Sundays.