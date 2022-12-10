TSRTC becomes first transport department to promote art on wheels

Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), in association with the Indian Photo Festival (IPF), flagged off ‘Hyderabad on Wheels’ – India’s first photo exhibition on wheels in the city. With this unique initiative, the TSRTC became the first state transport department to promote art on wheels.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, while speaking to presspersons said their association with IPF is a unique initiative. “We are proud to say that TSRTC is the first state transport department in the country to take art to people. Photography is a compelling medium to convey stories and influence people. We encourage people in Hyderabad to visit this unique first-of-its-kind photo exhibition on the wheels,” he said.

The bus showcases works and images of photographers who have captured the city through their lenses for a month. This photo gallery on wheels will be pit-stopping at various locations daily, and people can walk in and see the exhibition. There is no entry fee.

Founder and Director of the IPF, Aquin Mathews said, “IPF is thankful to Sajjanar and TSRTC for not only accepting our idea of ‘Hyderabad on Wheels’ but also going out of the way to ensure that Hyderabad gets to experience the world-class exhibition on wheels.”

He added that they plan to take ‘Hyderabad on Wheels’ to government schools and colleges where children do not have much exposure to other fields.