Karimnagar RTC staff return 10 tola gold ornaments to passenger who lost it

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Gold ornaments found in a bag which was found in Karimnagar depot ii bus on Monday.

Karimnagar: The TSRTC’s Karimnagar depot-II security staff proved their honesty on Monday by handing over 10 tolas of gold ornaments to a passenger who had lost a bag containing the ornaments on a bus.

The passenger, T Vijaya Laxmi, along with her family members had traveled on the Karimnagar depot-II super luxury bus (TS 21 Z 0050) from Jubilee Bus Station, Hyderabad to Karimnagar and got down at the Karimnagar bus stand. However, she forgot the bag in the bus.

When the bus arrived at the depot security out-post, constable Santhosh Kumar checked the bus and found the bag. He opened it along with his colleague Pasha and found that the bag contained gold ornaments weighing 10 tolas apart from clothes and medical reports.

On enquiry, RTC officials found that Vijaya Laxmi was the wife of Jagtial depot clerk Rajendraprasad. Managing to contact her, the security staff handed over the bag with the gold ornaments to her in the presence of RTC officials.

Deputy General Manager (Mechanical) J Kavitha, Karimnagar Zone Vigilance and Security Officer Ravinder, accounts officer Ch Venkataramana, depot manager V Mallaiah and other appreciated Santhosh Kumar and Pasha.