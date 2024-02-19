TSRTC bus overturned in Kakinada, no casualties

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: A bus belonging to TSRTC, traveling from Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam, met with an accident in Kakinada district on Monday.

The incident occurred when the driver, Bhasker Rao, lost control of the bus due to low blood pressure. There were 21 passengers onboard at the time of the accident. All the passengers have escaped unhurt and no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited.