TSRTC bus rams into vehicles in Hyderabad, several injured

The bus was on its way to the city when the driver rammed into vehicles resulting in damage to vehicles and injuries to motorists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 12:05 PM

Hyderabad: Several persons sustained injuries when RTC bus rammed into vehicles at Hayathnagar on Wednesday.

The injured have been shifted to a local hospital. The incident happened reportedly when the brakes of the bus failed.