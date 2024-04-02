Unaccounted cash worth Rs 7.31 lakh seized in Asifabad

Jainoor Inspector K Anjaiah, in a press statement, said that the funds Rs 7,31,350, being carried by Garikemukku Vijaya Kumari travelling by an TSRTC bus, were seized when she failed to furnish relevant receipts of the cash.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 April 2024, 03:45 PM

Jainoor Inspector K Anjaiah, in a press statement, said that the funds Rs 7,31,350, being carried by Garikemukku Vijaya Kumari travelling by an TSRTC bus, were seized when she failed to furnish relevant receipts of the cash.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune to Rs 7.31 lakh was seized at a check post at Ushegaon village in Jainoor mandal on Tuesday.

Jainoor Inspector K Anjaiah, in a press statement, said that the funds Rs 7,31,350, being carried by Garikemukku Vijaya Kumari travelling by an TSRTC bus, were seized when she failed to furnish relevant receipts of the cash. The funds were handed over to a static surveillance team for further action.