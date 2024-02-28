Two people killed in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Local police have booked separate cases and took up investigation. The bodies were shifted to the government hospitals for autopsy.
Hyderabad: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.
In the first instance, Vinay Goud, a resident of Hayathnagar was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod by his father Srinivas Goud for allegedly demanding money to drink liquor.
In a similar incident, unidentified persons murdered Ramesh Ram (46), a Bihar native by attacking with liquor bottles at HMT ground in Jeedimetla. A previous enmity is suspected to be the reason.
Local police have booked separate cases and took up investigation. The bodies were shifted to the government hospitals for autopsy.