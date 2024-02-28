| Two People Killed In Separate Incidents In Hyderabad

Two people killed in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Local police have booked separate cases and took up investigation. The bodies were shifted to the government hospitals for autopsy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 04:07 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.

In the first instance, Vinay Goud, a resident of Hayathnagar was bludgeoned to death with an iron rod by his father Srinivas Goud for allegedly demanding money to drink liquor.

In a similar incident, unidentified persons murdered Ramesh Ram (46), a Bihar native by attacking with liquor bottles at HMT ground in Jeedimetla. A previous enmity is suspected to be the reason.

Local police have booked separate cases and took up investigation. The bodies were shifted to the government hospitals for autopsy.